StockMarketWire.com - Media technology company Amino Technologies unveiled plans to change to its company name to Aferian and select a new non-executive chairman.
Karen Bach has notified the board of her intention to step down as non-executive chairman. Bach will continue to serve in the role until a successor has been appointed and a search process to find that successor will commence shortly, the company said.
The company's two go-to-market brands, 24i and Amino Communications, will continue to operate under their respective names.
By 2025, the new strategy, announced in February 2021, to become a software-driven growth business, aims to triple group revenues and increase the percentage of group software revenues that are recurring to 70%.
'Early success has already been achieved, including delivering year-on-year double-digit growth in annual recurring revenue in the first half of the current financial year,' the company said.
The group's ticker will change from "AMO" to "AFRN" from 8.00 a.m on Tuesday 22 June 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.