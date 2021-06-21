StockMarketWire.com - Oil investor Reabold Resources welcomed an announcement by ADX Energy that it had secured an extension of the Parta exploration licence in Romania.
The Romanian National Agency for Mineral Resources had approved an 18-month extension for Parta for the current exploration phase until 3 December 2022.
Reabold held a 51% interest in Danube Petroleum, which owned all of Parta. The remaining 49% of Danube as held by operator ADX.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
