StockMarketWire.com - Zegona, the communications company that acquires businesses in the European Telecommunications, media, and technology sector, has announced it will be returning cash to shareholders with a £5.7 million dividend payment.
On 24 May 2021, Zegona announced its intention to return £355 million of the proceeds from the sale of its investments in Euskaltel, to its shareholders as soon as possible.
Zegona is now making true on its promise. The Board of Directors has today declared an interim dividend of 2.6 pence per share which returns the full dividend received from Euskaltel.
This is consistent with Zegona's existing policy to pass 100% of all Euskaltel dividends straight through to its shareholders.
After payment of this 2.6 pence per share dividend, Zegona will return the balance of the £335 million from the successful sale of its investment in Euskaltel.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.