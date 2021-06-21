StockMarketWire.com - Biffa, the UK-based waste management company, has just released a report on its sustainability targets.
In its first sustainability report one year on from the launch of its long-term sustainability strategy ‘Resourceful, Responsible’, Biffa reveals the group is on track to unlock £1.25 billion in the UK green economy by 2030, with £1 billion already realised.
The Group also announces its roadmap to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.
Commenting on the report Michael Topham, chief executive of Biffa, said: ‘We have accelerated our sustainability programme despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, with meaningful delivery across a range of areas. The waste industry plays a critical role in shaping a better future for our communities and the environment.”
'Resourceful, Responsible' was first published in March last year. It outlined Biffa's ambition to drive the sustainability agenda within the UK waste management space for the next ten years.
The strategy is aligned to Biffa's clearly defined investment plans: Reduce, Recycle, Recover and Collect.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
