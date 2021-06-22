CA
23/06/2021 13:30 retail trade
24/06/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
DE
23/06/2021 08:30 flash PMI
24/06/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
25/06/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
ES
24/06/2021 00:00 quarterly balance of payments
24/06/2021 08:00 Final GDP
25/06/2021 08:00 PPI
EU
23/06/2021 09:00 flash PMI
24/06/2021 07:00 new commercial vehicle registrations
24/06/2021 09:00 European Central Bank economic bulletin
25/06/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
FR
23/06/2021 08:15 flash PMI
24/06/2021 07:45 monthly business survey
IE
23/06/2021 11:00 monthly unemployment
23/06/2021 11:00 labour force survey
28/06/2021 11:00 Retail Sales Index
IT
25/06/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
25/06/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
25/06/2021 10:00 foreign trade non-EU
JP
23/06/2021 00:50 Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting minutes
23/06/2021 01:30 flash manufacturing PMI
23/06/2021 16:00 monthly economic report
24/06/2021 00:50 services producer price index
25/06/2021 00:30 CPI (Tokyo), CPI ex-Food (Tokyo)
UK
23/06/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing PMI
23/06/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash services PMI
24/06/2021 12:00 Bank of England MPC meeting minutes
24/06/2021 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
25/06/2021 00:01 GfK's consumer confidence survey
25/06/2021 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey of business conditions
25/06/2021 12:00 Bank of England quarterly bulletin
US
23/06/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
23/06/2021 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
23/06/2021 14:45 flash services PMI
23/06/2021 15:00 new residential sales
23/06/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
24/06/2021 13:30 Federal Reserve Board releases latest bank stress test results
24/06/2021 13:30 third estimate GDP
24/06/2021 13:30 weekly jobless claims
24/06/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
24/06/2021 14:45 Bloomberg consumer comfort index
24/06/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
24/06/2021 16:00 Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City survey of manufacturing
24/06/2021 21:30 foreign central bank holdings
25/06/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
28/06/2021 15:30 Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey
