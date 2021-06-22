StockMarketWire.com -

AU

22/06/2021 15:30 Conference board leading index


CH

22/06/2021 08:00 Balance of Payments


ES

22/06/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover


EU

22/06/2021 15:00 FCCI flash consumer confidence indicator


IE

22/06/2021 11:00 WPI


IT

22/06/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders


JP

22/06/2021 06:00 steel production
22/06/2021 07:00 revised machine tool orders


UK

22/06/2021 11:00 CBI industrial Ttrends survey


US

22/06/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
22/06/2021 15:00 Richmond Fed business activity survey
22/06/2021 15:00 existing home sales

