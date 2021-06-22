StockMarketWire.com -

CA

23/06/2021 13:30 retail trade


DE

23/06/2021 08:30 flash PMI


EU

23/06/2021 09:00 flash PMI


FR

23/06/2021 08:15 flash PMI


IE

23/06/2021 11:00 monthly unemployment
23/06/2021 11:00 labour force survey


JP

23/06/2021 00:50 Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting minutes
23/06/2021 01:30 flash manufacturing PMI
23/06/2021 16:00 monthly economic report


UK

23/06/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash services PMI
23/06/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing PMI


US

23/06/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
23/06/2021 14:45 flash services PMI
23/06/2021 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
23/06/2021 15:00 new residential sales
23/06/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report

