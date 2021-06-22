StockMarketWire.com - Engineering group Melrose Industries confirmed that it would return £730 million to shareholders, having completed the £2.62 billion sale of its Nortek air management division to Madison Industries.
A circular seeking shareholder approval for the capital return, equivalent to 15p per share, was being posted on Tuesday, the company said.
Melrose Industries also announced that it continued to trade in line with expectations outlined in a trading statement published on 6 May.
'Both the automotive and powder metallurgy divisions have seen recovery in the automotive sector, albeit currently tempered by the impact of the global semi-conductor shortage,' the company said.
'While it remains too early to state with certainty, there are also some encouraging signs for the aerospace division that the start of a recovery for that sector is in sight.'
Melrose said it was currently taking a conservative stance with capital returns, with the proposed payout in line with expectations.
'However, on the assumption these encouraging sector recoveries continue, the board expects to be able to make another significant return of capital to shareholders next year,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
