StockMarketWire.com - Building materials distributor Grafton said it had agreed to acquire Isojoen Konehalli Oy and Jokapaikka Oy, a workwear and personal protective equipment tools, spare parts and accessories technical wholesalers and distributors in Finland.
The company paid €199.3 million on a cash and debt free basis to acquire IKH, and the deal is expected to be completed next month.
IKH reported revenue of €158.8 million and an adjusted operating profit of €21.0 million for the year ended 28 February 2021.
'The acquisition of IKH is an exciting development that gives Grafton a presence in Finland for the first time and broadens its market position,' the company siad.
'It will also strengthen the Group's operations in the mainland European market in line with our international development strategy,'it added
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
