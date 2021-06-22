StockMarketWire.com - Bus company National Express said it had acquired Spain's Transportes Rober for €13 million.
National Express said the acquisition price represented a deal multile of 2.6 times the target's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.
Transportes Rober had operated the urban bus contract in Granada for more than 20 years.
National Express also announced that trading across the company continued to improve, slightly ahead of management expectations.
It added that it had continued to win new contracts, notably in corporate shuttle both in North America and the UK.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.