StockMarketWire.com - Drug makers AstraZeneca and MSD's Koselugo said their drug to treat children aged three years and above with neurofibromatosis type 1 and plexiform neurofibromas, a debilitating genetic condition was granted conditional approval in the European Union.

The approval by the European Commission was based on positive results from the Sprint Stratum 1 phase 2 trial showing Koselugo reduced the size of inoperable tumours in children, reducing pain and improving quality of life.

Safety and efficacy data from the phase 2 trial with longer follow up will be provided as one of the conditions of approval, the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com