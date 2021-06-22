StockMarketWire.com - Drug makers AstraZeneca and MSD's Koselugo said their drug to treat children aged three years and above with neurofibromatosis type 1 and plexiform neurofibromas, a debilitating genetic condition was granted conditional approval in the European Union.
The approval by the European Commission was based on positive results from the Sprint Stratum 1 phase 2 trial showing Koselugo reduced the size of inoperable tumours in children, reducing pain and improving quality of life.
Safety and efficacy data from the phase 2 trial with longer follow up will be provided as one of the conditions of approval, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
