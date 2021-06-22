StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer joint venture ViiV Healthcare announced a global collaboration and license agreement for Halozyme's drug delivery technology to enable development of 'ultra long-acting' medicines for HIV.
Under the terms of the agreement, ViiV Healthcare will make an upfront payment of $40 million to Halozyme for the exclusive license to four HIV small and large molecule targets, with potential future payments of up to $175 million, subject to achievement of specified development and commercial milestones, including certain specified sales milestones.
Halozyme will also be entitled to receive mid-single digit royalties on sales of commercialised medicines using the technology.
GSK will have 'exclusive access to Halozyme's Enhanze drug delivery technology, recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 enzyme (rHuPH20), for specific targets used in the treatment and prevention of HIV,' the company said.
'Halozyme's drug delivery technology provides the opportunity to administer large volume subcutaneous injections that may enable dosing intervals of every three months and up to six months or longer for ViiV's pipeline of HIV medicines,' it added.
Plans are underway to initiate the first experiments with the technology by the end of 2021 for investigational, long-acting cabotegravir for prevention of HIV, which is currently administered every two months.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
