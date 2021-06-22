StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor One Media iP said it had acquired the producer royalties to three Heatwave albums produced Barry Blue, for an undisclosed sum.
The albums included 'Too Hot To Handle', 'Central Heating' and 'Current'.
The acquisition was funded through existing cash resources and in line with management's expectations and the company's business plan, One Media IP said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.