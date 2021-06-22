StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor One Media iP said it had acquired the producer royalties to three Heatwave albums produced Barry Blue, for an undisclosed sum.

The albums included 'Too Hot To Handle', 'Central Heating' and 'Current'.

The acquisition was funded through existing cash resources and in line with management's expectations and the company's business plan, One Media IP said.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com