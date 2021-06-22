StockMarketWire.com - Luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda flagged a £15 million financial hit, and said it was filing civil and criminal legal charges against Nebula Project AG and its board members respectively for failing to pay some customer deposits for Aston Martin Valkyrie programme orders.
For the year ending 31 December 2021, the financial impact of not having received all the deposited funds is expected to reduce both cashflow and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, by up to £15 million, including a provision of up to £5m of trade debtors.
The company expects to book the provision in the second quarter and for the remaining impact on cash flow and EBITDA to arise primarily in the fourth quarter.
Aston Martin said it was on course to achieve its financial guidance for 2021 and remains confident in achieving its medium-term targets of about 10,000 wholesales, £2 billion revenue and about £500m adjusted EBITDA by 2024/25.
Aston Margin has also terminated the underlying commercial agreement with Nebula Project AG.
The company also terminated the dealership arrangements it had with AF Cars AG, a company operating Aston Martin St.Gallen in Switzerland and managed by the same board members as Nebula Project AG, after 'learning that vehicles have been sold in breach of terms of the dealership agreement,' Aston Martin said.
