StockMarketWire.com - Solar project investor NextEnergy Solar Fund said it had committed $50 million to investment fund NextPower III.

The company also had secured a new revolving credit facility of £100 million.

NextPower III NPIII currently owned a solar asset portfolio of 394 megawatts, of which 245 megawatts were operational, with a further 453 megawatts in acquisition under exclusivity.

Its investment in NextPower III would represent around 3.5% of its gross asset value as at 31 March and would be funded by the new credit facility.


