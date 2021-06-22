StockMarketWire.com - Solar project investor NextEnergy Solar Fund said it had committed $50 million to investment fund NextPower III.
The company also had secured a new revolving credit facility of £100 million.
NextPower III NPIII currently owned a solar asset portfolio of 394 megawatts, of which 245 megawatts were operational, with a further 453 megawatts in acquisition under exclusivity.
Its investment in NextPower III would represent around 3.5% of its gross asset value as at 31 March and would be funded by the new credit facility.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.