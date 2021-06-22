StockMarketWire.com - Building materials company Kingspan said it expected to report higher profit and revenue for the first half of the year, compared with 2020 and 2019, as momentum reported in the first quarter had continued into the second quarter.
For the first half of 2021, sales are expected to be in the region of €2.9 billion, up from €2,073 million last year, and €2,243 million in 2019, and trading profit in the region of €315 million, up from €200 million, and €230 million in 2019, albeit with the month of June still to complete.
'We reported in April that we had a strong order backlog at that point and this has grown further in the period since. Raw material inflation has continued at record levels, a situation which is ongoing and expected to continue through the summer months at least,' the company said.
'Further to our earlier announcements, we completed the acquisition of Logstor International Holding yesterday (21 June),' it added.
The group will announce its results for the first half of the financial year on Friday 20th August.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.