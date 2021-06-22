StockMarketWire.com - Printed circuit technology group Trackwise Designs posted a modest annual profit after a rise in sales was accompanied by higher expenses.

Pre-tax profit for the year through December amounted to £0.41 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £0.13 million.

Revenue rose to £6.07 million, up from £2.91 million.

Trackwise Designs said it was seeing healthy interest levels and a growing pipeline.

Covid-19, however, continued to impact pace of some customer investment, raw material supplies and operational upgrades.

Additional development improvements were being made to some products that would result in re-phasing of production.

'Combined, these factors will result in some revenue from 2021 being moved to 2022,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com