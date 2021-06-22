StockMarketWire.com - Papermaking company James Cropper annual profit slumped as the pandemic hurt demand in its paper divisions.
For the 52 weeks ended 27 March 2021, pre-tax profit fell to £1.7 million from £5.5 million year-on-year as revenue slipped 25% to £78.8 million.
'Revenue for the paper division fell by 32% in the period to £51.4m generating a small profit, prior to exceptional costs, of £0.4m compared to an operating profit of £3.4m in the prior period,' the company said.
No final dividend was proposed as part of cash preservation exercise against the impact of Covid-19, the company said.
