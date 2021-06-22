StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Touchstone Exploration said it had executed 10-year lease operatorship agreements with Heritage Petroleum Company for prospects in Trinidad.
The agreements were for Touchstone's CO-1, CO-2, WD-4 and WD-8 blocks, effective January 1, 2021.
'The LOAs governing our core legacy oil producing properties expire December 31, 2030 and were renewed under substantially similar terms to the previous arrangements,' the company said.
'In conjunction with the execution of the LOAs, the company's board of directors has approved the drilling of one well on each block in the second half of 2021.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
