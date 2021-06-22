StockMarketWire.com - Renewable electricity supplier Good Energy said performance in the year to date has been in line with management expectations, showing a marked improvement compared to the same period in 2020.
In the year to date, there has been a 'positive benefit to domestic supply gross margins from forward buying power in 2020 in a weaker commodity price environment,' the company said.
'Both electricity and gas volumes are higher than comparable periods in 2020, with electricity levels recovering from COVID related impacts in 2020 and gas volumes benefitting from a colder than usual spring,' it added.
Business billing system integration was progressing at pace, with 90% of accounts migrated to date.
While the SMART meter rollout continued with 14,000 meters installed to date, of these, 9,000 have been installed in 2021.
Looking ahead, the company anticipated that business performance is 'returning to more normal seasonal expectations, where first half performance is stronger than second half.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
