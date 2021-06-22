StockMarketWire.com - IT and services group MS International swung to a full-year profit amid a drop in sales costs.
Pre-tax profit for the year through April amounted to £1.59 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £3.25 million.
Revenue nudged up to £61.5m, from £61.2 million.
'Exceptionally good progress has been made across the group, despite the negative and distracting influence of the global pandemic,' MS International said.
'Furthermore, the outlook is now much brighter than we could have imagined twelve months ago.'
'We have lost neither skills, nor potential market opportunities and are now starting to benefit from the numerous ambitious development projects and investment programmes that we have been diligently progressing over the past few years.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
