StockMarketWire.com - Fuel-cell developer Proton Motor Power Systems said it had a non-binding agreement with Electra Commercial Vehicles to develop the zero emission fuel-cell truck market in the UK and Ireland.

The memorandum of understanding entailed Electra acting as system integrator to integrate Proton Motor's fuel-cell systems into its existing electric truck portfolio.

Proton Motor would provide engineering support and training to Electra during the development and qualification of their fuel-cell trucks.

Both parties would jointly develop a prototype vehicle for serial testing and type approval, which would allow Electra to make an unrestricted number of fuel-cell powered trucks.

Both parties had also agreed to carry out sales and marketing activities jointly in the UK.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com