StockMarketWire.com - Lung cancer blood test designer Cizzle Biotechnology said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with St George Street Capital jointly develop a companion diagnostic platform for certain therapeutic assets to address unmet clinical needs in autoimmune disease.
Under the terms of the agreement, subject to contract being entered into, St George Street Capital would pay milestone payments to Cizzle Biotechnology of up to £1 million, from which the company would fund the work to be undertaken to develop the companion diagnostic and any third parties contracted by Cizzle Biotechnology to assist.
'A companion diagnostic is a medical device which provides information that is essential for the safe and effective use of a corresponding drug,' the company said.
'It assists health care professionals determine whether a particular therapeutic product's benefits to patients will outweigh any potential serious side effects or risks,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.