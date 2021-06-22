StockMarketWire.com - Lung cancer blood test designer Cizzle Biotechnology said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with St George Street Capital jointly develop a companion diagnostic platform for certain therapeutic assets to address unmet clinical needs in autoimmune disease.

Under the terms of the agreement, subject to contract being entered into, St George Street Capital would pay milestone payments to Cizzle Biotechnology of up to £1 million, from which the company would fund the work to be undertaken to develop the companion diagnostic and any third parties contracted by Cizzle Biotechnology to assist.

'A companion diagnostic is a medical device which provides information that is essential for the safe and effective use of a corresponding drug,' the company said.

'It assists health care professionals determine whether a particular therapeutic product's benefits to patients will outweigh any potential serious side effects or risks,' it added.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com