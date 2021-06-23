CA
24/06/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
DE
24/06/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
25/06/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
29/06/2021 13:00 CPI
ES
24/06/2021 00:00 quarterly balance of payments
24/06/2021 08:00 Final GDP
25/06/2021 08:00 PPI
29/06/2021 08:00 CPI
29/06/2021 08:00 retail sales
EU
24/06/2021 07:00 new commercial vehicle registrations
24/06/2021 09:00 European Central Bank economic bulletin
25/06/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
29/06/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys
FR
24/06/2021 07:45 monthly business survey
29/06/2021 06:30 ILO unemployment
29/06/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
29/06/2021 07:45 housing starts
IE
28/06/2021 11:00 Retail Sales Index
IT
25/06/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
25/06/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
25/06/2021 10:00 foreign trade non-EU
JP
24/06/2021 00:50 services producer price index
25/06/2021 00:30 CPI (Tokyo), CPI ex-Food (Tokyo)
29/06/2021 00:30 labour force survey
29/06/2021 00:50 retail sales
29/06/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
29/06/2021 01:30 import & export statistics
UK
24/06/2021 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
24/06/2021 12:00 Bank of England MPC meeting minutes
25/06/2021 00:01 GfK's consumer confidence survey
25/06/2021 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey of business conditions
25/06/2021 12:00 Bank of England quarterly bulletin
29/06/2021 09:30 mortgage approvals
US
24/06/2021 13:30 Federal Reserve Board releases latest bank stress test results
24/06/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
24/06/2021 13:30 third estimate GDP
24/06/2021 13:30 weekly jobless claims
24/06/2021 14:45 Bloomberg consumer comfort index
24/06/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
24/06/2021 16:00 Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City survey of manufacturing
24/06/2021 21:30 foreign central bank holdings
25/06/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
28/06/2021 15:30 Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey
29/06/2021 14:00 monthly house price index
29/06/2021 15:00 consumer confidence
29/06/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
