Final Result
23/06/2021 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
AGM / EGM
23/06/2021 Petrotal Corporation (PTAL)
23/06/2021 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
23/06/2021 Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC (PEB)
23/06/2021 Touchstar PLC (TST)
23/06/2021 Velocys PLC (VLS)
23/06/2021 Woodbois Limited (WBI)
23/06/2021 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)
23/06/2021 Oriole Resources PLC (ORR)
23/06/2021 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)
23/06/2021 Directa Plus PLC (DCTA)
23/06/2021 Clontarf Energy PLC (CLON)
23/06/2021 Dignity PLC (DTY)
23/06/2021 Ecsc Group PLC (ECSC)
23/06/2021 Iqe PLC (IQE)
23/06/2021 Harbour Energy PLC (HBR)
23/06/2021 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)
Trading Statement
23/06/2021 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)
23/06/2021 Dignity PLC (DTY)
Ex-Dividend
23/06/2021 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
23/06/2021 Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com