StockMarketWire.com - Shared office group Workspace said it had appointed Paul Hewlett as director of strategy and corporate development.
Hewlett was currently executive director, UK investment banking at J.P. Morgan Cazenove and would join Workspace in October after completing his notice period.
'There is a significant market opportunity in front of us as rapidly changing ways of working increase demand for flexible, high quality office space in well located, distinctive properties,' chief executive Graham Clemett said.
'I am delighted to welcome Paul to the Workspace team as we continue to accelerate our plans to capture this exciting growth potential.'
