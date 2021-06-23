StockMarketWire.com - Packaging company Mondi said it had approved a €125 million investment in its semi-chemical fluting mill in Kuopio, Finland.

The investment would increase the facility's capacity by around 55 thousand tonnes per annum.

It included an upgrade of the wood yard, fibre line, evaporation plant and paper machine, with start-up planned for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Mondi said the investment would meet growing customer demand, enhance product quality and cost-competitiveness, and strengthen the mill's environmental performance.

The project includes an upgrade of the wood yard, fibre line, evaporation plant and paper machine. Start-up is planned for the fourth quarter of 2023.

