StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Phoenix said that Swiss Re had halved its stake in the company to 6.6%.

Swiss Re had sold around 66.3 million Phoenix shares, representing around 6.6% of its issued capital, to 'a range of new and existing institutional investors,' Phoenix said.

As a result of Swiss Re's holding falling below 10%, a relationship agreement had ended and Swiss Re would no longer be entitled to appoint a non-executive director to the Phoenix board.

Consequently, Swiss Re has given notice that nominated representative Christopher Minter was resigning.

Phoenix said Swiss Re has agreed with its bookrunners to a separate lock-up of 90 days following the sale in respect of its residual holding in Phoenix, subject to waiver by the bookrunners.

MS&AD Insurance Group, whose lock-up period also expires in July, continued to retain a 14.5% shareholding in Phoenix.

'MS&AD is committed to its strategic relationship with Phoenix and expects to remain a significant shareholder,' Phoenix said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com