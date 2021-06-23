StockMarketWire.com - Telecom company Vodafone said its entire European operations would be entirely powered by renewable energy from the start of July.
The company said the milestone marked a key step towards its goal of reducing its carbon emissions to 'net zero' by 2030 and across the company's entire value chain by 2040.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
