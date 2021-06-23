StockMarketWire.com - Safety company investor Marlowe swung to a full-year loss, owing to acquisition and restructuring costs, though its underlying performance improved on higher sales.

Pre-tax losses for the year through March amounted to £1.6 million, compared to a year-on-year profit of £0.5 million.

Adjusted pre-tax profit rose 31% to £17.1 million, as revenue rose 3.6% to £192.0 million, or by 15% on a continuing operations basis.

Marlowe said it completed 15 acquisitions during the year and another eight so far in the current financial year.

It had made a 'strong' start to the new financial year, with levels of organic growth consistent with medium-term targets in the high single digits across both GRC and TIC operations.

'We have made a strong start to the new financial year, with good levels of organic growth, and look forward to delivering further profitable growth,' chief executive Alex Dacre said.


