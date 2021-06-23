StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and biopharma Hutchmed said their non-small cell lung cancer drug was granted conditional approval in China.
'This approval makes Orpathys the only targeted medicine approved for these biomarker-selected patients in China, and it adds another novel medicine to our already diverse lung cancer portfolio,' AstraZeneca said.
The approval followed a priority review designation by the Center for Drug Evaluation of China's National Medical Products Administration and marked the first global regulatory approval for the oral, potent, and highly selective MET tyrosine kinase inhibitor, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
