StockMarketWire.com - Transport corridor analytics group Maestrano said it had secured a contract from Union Pacific Railroad, its first in the US.

Maestrano's specialist rail analytics subsidiary Cordel Technology had entered the North American market in May 2020, commencing the process of establishing relationships and credibility with local companies.

This contract win was the first of several pilot projects, engineered to demonstrate efficient data capture and rapid artificial intelligence analysis.


