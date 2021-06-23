StockMarketWire.com - Flooring company Victoria said it had acquired Cali Bamboo for $76.1 million, expanding its existing North American distribution business.
Cali generated revenue in 2020 of $171.6 million and normalised operating earnings of $13.8 million. It also was carrying $27.8 million of debt.
'The integration of Cali with Victoria's existing business will create opportunities for value-creating revenue synergies by expanding Victoria's US distribution, where the group currently sells about $33 million of flooring each year,' Victoria said.
'However, very significantly, the acquisition also gives Victoria access to the intellectual property and online management experience of Cali, which the group will leverage to partner with its key retailers to accelerate growth in its existing UK, European, and Australasian markets.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
