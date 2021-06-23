StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Anglo American said the value of rough diamond sales at its De Beers unit had increased during the fifth cycle of 2021 to $470 million from $56 million seen in the same fourth and fifth cycle a year earlier.

The figure compared with $385 million seen in the fourth cycle of 2021.

'With demand for diamond jewellery in the key consumer markets of the US and China continuing to be positive, and midstream capacity in India returning, we have seen strong demand for rough diamonds during the fifth sales cycle,' De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver said.

'Overall sentiment is increasingly optimistic as we move towards the second half of the year and, while risks as a result of the global pandemic persist, we have been encouraged by the condition of the market, he added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com