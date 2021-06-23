StockMarketWire.com - Credit hire and legal services provider Anexo said it had received an approach from DBAY Advisors with a possible 150 pence per share cash offer to takeover the company.

The company said DBAY's possible offer was under consideration.

Under market rules, DBAY has until 5.00 p.m. on 21 July 2021, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Anexo or walkaway.










Story provided by StockMarketWire.com