StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Tiziana Life Sciences said it had agreed with contract researcher FHI Clinical to study a potential treatment for Covid-19.
The phase-two proof-of-concept study in Brazil would evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of intranasal Foralumab in hospitalized patients with severe coronavirus disease.
Foralumab would be delivered intranasally through a metered-dose nasal atomization device.
'Nasal administration of Foralumab is a highly innovative approach to treat patients with autoimmune diseases where the immune system may be dysregulated,' the company said.
'Several studies have suggested that there is dysregulation in the immune system of patients with Covid-19.'
Up to seven sites in Brazil would be engaged to conduct the study and 80 hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 and evidence of pulmonary involvement on a computed tomography scan at screening would enrol.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
