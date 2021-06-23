StockMarketWire.com - Commercial lender Vector Capital said it had raised £1.5 million from s share placing.
New shares in the company were issued at 47p each.
'These funds will be used to increase the group's lending power to meet demand for the group's loans,' Vector Capital said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
