StockMarketWire.com - IP commercialisation company Allied Minds said it would launch a $3 million share buyback programme, and added that its portfolio company, Spin Memory had decided to liquidate following 'significant' liquidity issues.
Allied Minds' total investment in Spin Memory to date was $50.5 million, and warned that there was no guarantee that it would receive any capital from the liquidation proceedings.
The liquidity issues were due to 'challenges in securing new customers, alongside the impact of COVID-19 which significantly delayed the required testing of its development chip with ARM,' the company said.
'In light of these challenges and the significant quantum of capital committed to Spin Memory to date the Board of Allied Minds has concluded that it is no longer prepared to make any further investment into Spin Memory and the Board of Spin Memory has taken the decision to liquidate,' it added.
Alongside the update, Allied said it had approved a new programme to buy back up to $3.0 million of its shares.
'The buyback programme will run from the date of this announcement to 15 October 2021 or, if earlier, the date of the announcement of the Group's interim results for the six months ending 30 June 2021,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
