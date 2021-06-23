StockMarketWire.com - Hydrogen power generation technologies provider AFC Energy reported wider losses as higher expenses weighed on performance.
For the half year ended 30 April 2021, pre-tax losses widened to £3.6 million from £2.1 million year-on-year and the company generated revenue of £149,062.
Administrative expenses climbed to £3.6 million from £2.2 million.
Current order book included over 50 qualified fuel cell deployment enquiries, the 'majority of which represent multiple order potential,' the company said.
Looking ahead, AFC Energy said it expects to announce multiple new system orders in the second half of this calendar year, with multiple new products set for launch in the second half of 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
