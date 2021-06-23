StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Mosman Oil and Gas said it had acquired Nadsoilco for $1.1 million, effectively upping its output from three projects in Texas.
Nadsoilco had a 20% working interest in the lease and four wells in the producing Stanley project, as well as a 20% working interest in the Livingston leases and 23.3% interest in the Winters lease.
Mosman would become operator of all those leases, providing more control over day-to-day operations and drilling new wells.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
