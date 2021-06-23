StockMarketWire.com - Graphene nanoplatelets-based products supplier Directa Plus said strong revenue growth previously reported had continued in the last two months of the current first half and that the company was trading in line with market expectations.
Growth momentum is continuing at the group's subsidiary, Setcar, which was 'also benefitting from customer demand driven by the higher prices for oil reclaimed from its remediation services,' the company siad.
'In the emerging batteries vertical, the Board continues to be pleased with the progress being made with our partner NexTech in Li-S batteries,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
