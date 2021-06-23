StockMarketWire.com - Lifestyle group Joules said it expected annual profit to be 'slightly ahead' of market expectations amid strong digital sales and a boost from the acquisition of Garden Trading.
For the financial year ended 30 May 2021, pre-tax and exceptional items profit was anticipated to be in the range of £5.5 million to £6.5 million, slightly ahead of current market expectations of £5.2 million to £5.3 million.
Revenue increased by 4% to approximately £199 million year-on-year, largely driven by strong sales growth through the group's own digital channels with demand on Joules' own websites, growing approximately 48% year on year.
'This performance primarily reflects the strength of the group's digital proposition and increasing active customer numbers, as well as the positive contribution from the acquisition of Garden Trading since February 2021,' it added.
Garden Trading had traded well and ahead of the board's expectations since the acquisition in February 2021, with revenues approximately 78% higher than the comparable prior year period.
The group's stores had performed ahead of management's expectations since their re-opening following the third national lockdown, with sales for the eight weeks since reopening ahead of the comparable period two years ago.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
