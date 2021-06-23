StockMarketWire.com - House builder Persimmon said it had agreed with UK regulators to limit the price of freeholds to £2,000 until the end of 2026.
The company also had told the Competition and Markets Authority it would reimburse leaseholders who paid more than £2,000 for their freeholds.
The moves came after the regulator investigated the practice of builders selling leasehold properties and then charging owners unfair prices to purchase the freehold.
Persimmon stopped selling leasehold houses in 2017, other than in exceptional cases, and also introduced a right-to-buy scheme enabling customers with leasehold houses to buy their freehold at a price below market value.
'The informal voluntary undertakings agreed today largely extend existing schemes Persimmon has in place and have been made without any admission of wrongdoing or liability,' the company said.
