StockMarketWire.com - Food technology company Amala Foods said had extended its short-term loan agreement to fund efforts to achieve initial commercial traction.
The company signed a term sheet to extend the loan term, announced on 24 September 2020, to the first quarter of 2022 and to use the remaining balance of the loan.
The company had only used £200,000 of the £540,000 loan.
Amla also said its joint venture company Amala Foods was now operational and the team has now moved into the purpose built commercial facility, resulting in 'substantial' cost savings.
The culinary team had increased in size and the company hired a food scientist.
'The previously stated Key Performance Indicators remain on target and several plant based products are in the process of completing the research and development phase and will now enter the commercial development phase,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
