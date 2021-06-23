StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Thor Mining reported positive soil testing results at the Ragged Range gold project in Western Australia.
Gold in soil anomalism was defined over a 1.2 kilometre strike length and was open to the south and north in the central area of the Sterling prospect.
Up to 114 parts per billion of gold in soil samples was recorded in the central area of the Sterling prospect.
'This is well above background and considered highly significant,' Thor Mining said.
The company added that it had been awarded A$0.16 million from the Western Australia government to drill test stream and soil gold anomalies at Sterling prospect.
'These latest results are very promising for Thor as the gold anomalism in soils supports the stream sediment results, with gold clusters and trends forming in the Sterling prospect,' chief executive Nicole Galloway Warland said.
'This confirms the significant exploration potential for a quality gold discovery at Ragged Range.'
