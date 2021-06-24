DE
25/06/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
ES
25/06/2021 08:00 PPI
EU
25/06/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
IT
25/06/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
25/06/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
25/06/2021 10:00 foreign trade non-EU
JP
25/06/2021 00:30 CPI (Tokyo), CPI ex-Food (Tokyo)
UK
25/06/2021 00:01 GfK's consumer confidence survey
25/06/2021 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey of business conditions
25/06/2021 12:00 Bank of England quarterly bulletin
US
25/06/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com