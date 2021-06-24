StockMarketWire.com - Syncona Ltd has confirmed that Anaveon AG, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, has dosed its first patient in a Phase I/II study of ANV419.
According to the company, ANV419 is a selective IL-2 Receptor Agonist, a type of protein which has the potential to therapeutically enhance a patient's immune system to respond to tumours.
In the body, human IL-2 stimulates a type of immune cell, called a T-cell, to multiply and differentiate into active "effector" cells. Under certain situations, T-cells are able to attack tumours and, consistent with this, human IL-2 is already approved as a medicine for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cancer.
ANV419 has been designed to seek to overcome known challenges with selectivity, toxicity and durability of human IL-2. This type of product, if approved, could be used both as a monotherapy and in combination with other treatments, such as checkpoint antibodies, in the treatment of solid and liquid tumours.
Anaveon said it expects to report initial data by the end of CY2021. It is the fifth company in Syncona's current portfolio to enter the clinic.
Martin Murphy, CEO of Syncona Investment Management Limited, said: 'We are encouraged by Anaveon's strong progress since our first investment in the company in 2019. The first patient dosing comes off the back of pre-clinical data which has shown that ANV419 has the potential to be a best-in-class asset.
'Whilst not without risk, the clinical data generated by the company will be a critical driver of value and there is a fast timeline for the company to show differentiation against competing products. We are excited about its potential.'
Dr Christoph Bucher, chief medical officer of Anaveon, said: 'Dosing our first patient represents an important validation of our approach and is a significant milestone for Anaveon. We have initiated the first two arms of a multi part, dose finding study of ANV419 as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumours. Our compound has excellent tolerability and marked efficacy in a variety of tumour models and elicits strong and selective proliferation of effector cells in multiple settings.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.