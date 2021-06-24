StockMarketWire.com - Trustpilot group has confirmed that Claire Davenport will step down from her role as a member of the Audit Committee from 1 July 2021.

The company has appointed Joe Hurd as a member of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Trust and Transparency Committee. He joined the company as a director of the board on 1 June 2021.


