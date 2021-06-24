StockMarketWire.com - Trustpilot group has confirmed that Claire Davenport will step down from her role as a member of the Audit Committee from 1 July 2021.
The company has appointed Joe Hurd as a member of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Trust and Transparency Committee. He joined the company as a director of the board on 1 June 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.