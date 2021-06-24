StockMarketWire.com - Bidco and St Modwen Properties have reached an agreement on the terms of an increased and final recommended cash offer by Bidco for the entire issued, and to be issued, ordinary share capital of St Modwen.
Under the terms of the Increased offer, each scheme shareholder will be entitled to receive 560 pence in cash for each St Modwen Share.
The Acquisition values St. Modwen's entire issued, and to be issued, ordinary share capital at approximately £1,272 million.
The financial terms of the increased offer are final and will not be increased, except that Bidco reserves the right to increase the amount of the offer price if there is an announcement on or after this date of an offer or a possible offer for St. Modwen by a third party.
