StockMarketWire.com - Wood Group's like for like revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2021 was down 21% when compared with same period in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Revenue for the period totalled $3.2 billion, according to the company's latest trading update.
It said that adjusted EBITDA will be between $255 million and $265 million, down 12% on on the first half of 2020, while operating profit before exceptionals will be around $85m to $95m.
The company's expected net debt at 30 June 2021 is $1.15bn, reflecting the unwinding of advance payments in H1. This is anticipated to reverse in H2 in line with growing projects order intake and resulting advances build, the company said.
Robin Watson, chief executive of Wood Group, said: 'Following a steady start in Q1, we have seen improving momentum in activity in Q2 with growth in Consulting and Operations compared to Q2 2020. We expect to deliver strong margin improvement compared to H1 2020, with a greater weighting of high margin Consulting activity and margin improvement across all business units.
'Our full year outlook is unchanged with trading momentum and growth in our order book, which is up c6% year-to-date driven by Consulting and Operations, giving us confidence that the group will return to growth in the second half, compared to both H1 2021 and H2 2020. In line with our strategic objective we anticipate growth in EBITDA margin.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.